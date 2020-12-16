 Paul McCartney Hints at 'Documentary Series Event' With Rick Rubin - Rolling Stone
Paul McCartney Hints at ‘Documentary Series Event’ With Producer Rick Rubin

Beatles legend will talk life and legacy with legendary producer in six-part series

Paul McCartney will reflect on his life and musical legacy during a roving conversation with producer Rick Rubin in an upcoming “documentary event.”

McCartney, who releases his McCartney III this Friday, shared the first teaser for the mysterious project, which features the Beatles legend and the famed producer discussing the Fab Four.

“We realized we were writing songs that were memorable, not because wanted them to be memorable, but because we had to remember them,” McCartney tells Rubin of the Beatles music.

While McCartney did not shared any other details about the documentary event, Deadline reported that the project is “a six-part documentary series that will amount to a behind-the-scenes magical mystery tour of McCartney’s unbelievable musical journey. Rubin will be there to explore the music and musicianship of McCartney, from his first guitar and composition all the way to through the legendary and prolific success of the Beatles.”

The trailer is also laced with different takes of the Beatles’ music; Deadline adds that the documentary will mark “the first time ever that the [Beatles] original masters have left Abbey Road.”

A release date and streaming service/network home for the untitled documentary series event has not yet been revealed, but the McCartney site says, “Keep your eyes peeled in 2021 for more information.”

