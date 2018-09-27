Paul McCartney Details Children’s Book ‘Hey Grandude!’

Paul McCartney is writing a new children’s picture book titled Hey Grandude! that’s set to hit shelves September 2019 via Randomhouse Kids.

While the book’s title is certainly reminiscent of the Beatles’ classic “Hey Jude,” McCartney said in a video that it was inspired by one of his eight grandchildren, who got his attention one day by shouting, “Hey, grandude!” The honorific quickly became McCartney’s nickname.

McCartney said the book will center around a titular Grandude – a stand-in for grandfathers everywhere – who goes on adventures with his four grandchildren with the help of some magical post cards. “I wanted to write it for grandfathers everywhere, and their kids,” McCartney said.

Kathryn Durst illustrated Hey Grandude!, which is available to pre-order.

Earlier this month, McCartney released a new album, Egypt Station, marking his first project of new music since 2013’s New. The rocker has a handful of Canadian and international dates scheduled for this fall, though he’ll kick off a North American tour May 23rd, 2019 in New Orleans.