Watch Paul McCartney Call Fan Onstage, Save Relationship in ‘Back in Brazil’ Video

A Paul McCartney concert saves a couple’s relationship in the singer’s new video for “Back in Brazil.”

The clip, which follows the song’s loose narrative, opens with a free-spirited Brazilian woman walking on a beach, dancing with street performers and strolling through her city. At one point, she sparks a conversation with a stranger and invites him to an upcoming McCartney concert.

The man agrees to attend but is forced to work late, leaving her alone at the show. The protagonist holds up a sign for McCartney, and the former Beatle calls her onstage to dance around during a song. The man arrives to the venue after the set to apologize, but the overjoyed woman hugs him and says, “No, no. There’s no need to say sorry. I met Paul McCartney!”

“Back in Brazil,” which Rolling Stone recently named a “Song You Need to Know,” appears on McCartney’s recently issued 18th solo LP, Egypt Station. The album marks his first Number One entry on the Billboard 200 since 1982’s Tug of War.