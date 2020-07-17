 Paul McCartney Previews 'Flaming Pie' Reissue With 'Beautiful Night' EP - Rolling Stone
Paul McCartney Previews ‘Flaming Pie’ Reissue With ‘Beautiful Night’ EP

Four-song digital release collects four versions of 1997 single

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sir Paul Mccartney, Sir Paul Mccartney (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney has shared 'Beautiful Night' EP, a digital release that extracts versions of the 1997 single from the 'Flaming Pie' reissue.

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Paul McCartney has shared his new Beautiful Night EP, a four-track digital release that extracts the various versions of the 1997 single from the upcoming Flaming Pie reissue.

The EP includes the Flaming Pie finished version of “Beautiful Night,” McCartney’s 1995 demo for the track, a “run-through” take and the 10-minute in-studio medley focused on the recording of “Beautiful Night” that featured within the single’s B-side “Oobu Joobu Part 5.”

McCartney also re-uploaded his newly remastered video for “Beautiful Night.” The song itself features contributions from Linda McCartney, Jeff Lynne, producer George Martin and McCartney’s former bandmate Ringo Starr, marking one of their first post-Beatles collaborations.

“I’d been saying to Ringo for years that it’d be great to do something, because we’d never really done that much work together outside the Beatles. One night Jeff Lynne suggested, ‘Why don’t you get Ringo in?’ and I said, ‘OK!’ It just sort of happened,” McCartney recalled in a statement. “I had this song ‘Beautiful Night’ which I’d written quite a few years ago. I’d always liked it but I felt I didn’t quite have the right version of it. So I got this song out for when Ringo was coming in, and right away it was just like the old days.”

The massive Flaming Pie reissue, due out July 31st, features McCartney’s intimate home recordings, studio jams, rough mixes, outtakes, audio from his radio show at the time, Oobu Joobu, a documentary about making the record and bonus films.

Beautiful Night EP Tracklist

    1. Beautiful Night (Main Album – Remastered)
    2. Beautiful Night (1995 Demo)
    3. Beautiful Night (Run Through)
    4. Oobu Joobu Part 5:
    1. And Now (Jingle)
    2. Oobu Joobu Main Theme
    3. Beautiful Night Chat
    4. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Chat About ‘Beautiful Night’
    5. Ringo Starr Chat
    6. Beautiful Night (Flaming Pie Mix)
    7. Beautiful Night (Original Version)
    8. Goodbyes
    9. Oobu Joobu Main Theme

