Paul McCartney Announces Freshen Up Tour

Paul McCartney has announced the first dates of his Freshen Up Tour, which begins with four concerts throughout Canada this September.

The trek, McCartney’s first opportunity to perform tracks from his upcoming new album Egypt Station, begins September 17th in Quebec City and then visits Montreal and Winnipeg before the current set of dates concludes September 30th in Edmonton, Alberta.

Each concert marks the first time in at least five years that McCartney has played the respective Canadian city.

“We’ve always had such a fantastic time playing shows in Canada. We can’t wait to return in September for what should be another special run of shows,” McCartney said in a statement. “We are looking forward to freshening up our show and playing some of our songs from the new album alongside those songs we know you like to hear. Get ready to rock Canada!”

In addition to the brief Freshen Up trek, McCartney is also among the headliners at this year’s Austin City Limits Festival in October. That two-weekend festival will be the only North American festival that McCartney plays in 2018, his website states.

Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up Tour Dates

September 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

September 20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

September 30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place