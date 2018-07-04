Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Watch Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert Go Full David Lynch in Surreal 'Up' Video Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Paul McCartney Announces Freshen Up Tour

Beatles great to debut ‘Egypt Station’ tracks live during four-date Canadian run

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
macca

Paul McCartney has announced the first dates of his Freshen Up Tour, which begins with four concerts throughout Canada this September.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Paul McCartney has announced the first dates of his Freshen Up Tour, which begins with four concerts throughout Canada this September.

The trek, McCartney’s first opportunity to perform tracks from his upcoming new album Egypt Station, begins September 17th in Quebec City and then visits Montreal and Winnipeg before the current set of dates concludes September 30th in Edmonton, Alberta.

Each concert marks the first time in at least five years that McCartney has played the respective Canadian city.

“We’ve always had such a fantastic time playing shows in Canada. We can’t wait to return in September for what should be another special run of shows,” McCartney said in a statement. “We are looking forward to freshening up our show and playing some of our songs from the new album alongside those songs we know you like to hear. Get ready to rock Canada!”

In addition to the brief Freshen Up trek, McCartney is also among the headliners at this year’s Austin City Limits Festival in October. That two-weekend festival will be the only North American festival that McCartney plays in 2018, his website states.

Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up Tour Dates

September 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
September 20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
September 30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

In This Article: Paul McCartney

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad