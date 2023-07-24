Paul Gosar’s Newsletter Features Website That Calls for Readers to ‘Stand up for Hitler’: Report

A Sunday newsletter from the office of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Az.) featured a link to an antisemitic website known for promoting conspiracies ranging from QAnon to Holocaust denial, according to a report from the progressive nonprofit Media Matters For America.

The newsletter included a link to USSA News, which boasts the tagline “do not let this happen to our country ☭.” Despite Gosar condemning antisemitism in the bulletin, USSA is rampant with antisemitic language, conspiracy theories about Jewish people, and reposted or re-promoted content from Neo-Nazi blogs.

Rep. Gosar’s office did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

According to MMFA’s review of USSA’s recent articles, posts include the promotion of a “documentary” claiming that the Nazi death camp Auschwitz was not actually an extermination camp. “This Documentary exposes lies. I am up for that. Any Lie must be exposed,” the author (writing under the pseudonym “Constitutional Nobody”) wrote. Another article, published Friday by Constitutional Nobody, advised the reader to “watch out for so-called ‘pro-White’ online activists who are trashing [Adolf] Hitler’s legacy, or just giving Hitler lip service.”

“Stand up for Hitler,” the writer added.

Earlier this month, USSA published a piece lauding the Nazi dictator for doing “everything in his power” to prevent the destruction of the white race.

Several pieces published on USSA feature links to known white supremacist and Neo-Nazi websites, including the Renegade Tribune. One article was little more than a reposted article from the antisemitic blog Unz Review.

Throughout his career in Congress, Gosar has repeatedly found himself in hot water over associations with extremist movements, antisemites, and conspiracy theorists.

In November 2021, Gosar was censured by the House after posting a doctored anime video depicting himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Coretz (D-N.Y.) on social media.

Earlier this year, Gosar promoted a link to an article from Veterans Today, another website that promotes antisemitic viewpoints. The article, which discusses statements made by Gosar regarding the war in Ukraine, is titled "Congressman: Jewish warmongers Nuland & Blinken 'Are Dangers Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed.'"

Last year, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that there was “no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism,” after Gosar and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene participated in the America First Political Actions Conference. The event is organized and hosted by white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

But Gosar’s repeated engagement with extremist ideology has not motivated Republicans to take any sort of punitive action against him. In fact, when the GOP took control of the House in 2022, they rewarded Gosar by restoring the committee assignments he’d been stripped of following his censure.