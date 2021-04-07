Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Adds Additional Patti Smith Show, Yo La Tengo, Steve Gunn

After tickets to Patti Smith’s upcoming Bob Dylan birthday celebration quickly sold out, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has added an additional Smith show to their outdoor Spring Festival.

Held over two weekends in May in Tivoli, New York, the festival also added Yo La Tengo and Steve Gunn to the lineup. Smith will perform on May 22nd and 23rd with her bandmate Tony Shanahan and son Jackson Smith, while Yo La Tengo will appear on May 29th and Gunn on the 30th.

The festival kicks off on May 20th and will showcase dance, sculpture, culinary arts, and more. Taking place outdoors, the event will follow the Covid-19 guidelines of CDC and New York State, with attendees at less than 3% capacity. Tickets are on sale now.

“Kaatsbaan is committed to the health and vibrancy of our local economy, with the Spring Festival providing opportunities for local economic growth that includes exciting new partnerships,” executive director Sonja Kostich said in a previous statement.

Last month, Smith performed an hour-long concert at Brooklyn Museum for NY PopsUp festival. On Friday and Saturday, she’ll perform at New York’s City Winery alongside Shanahan and Jackson. She recently launched a newsletter on Substack, where she will write “weekly ruminations, shards of poetry, music, and musings on whatever subject finds its way from thought to pen, news of the mind, pieces of this world, free to all.”