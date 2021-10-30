 Patti Smith Speech on Todd Rundgren at Rock Hall of Fame - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Pharrell Williams Toasts 'Groundbreaking and Revolutionary' Kraftwerk in Rock Hall Speech
Home Music Music News

Patti Smith Welcomes ‘Peter Pan Prodigy’ Todd Rundgren Into Rock Hall With Warm Tribute

Smith praised her old friend’s brilliance as both an artist and producer and called him “ever curious, ever youthful, ever defiant”

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Patti Smith performs at the Hoping For Palestine charity concert at The Roundhouse on June 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/Redferns)

"He has been our alchemist, our wizard, our true star," Patti Smith said of Todd Rundgren at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Samir Hussein/Redferns/Getty Images

Patti Smith welcomed her old friend Todd Rundgren into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday with a brief but heartfelt speech. She reflected on their lengthy personal history together, saying that when they first met, Rundgren was the “runt” — a riff on the name of his early band and the title of his 1971 LP — to her wallflower. She spoke about his rapid evolution as an artist and about his wisdom as a producer, which she witnessed firsthand when Rundgren worked on her 1979 album, Wave. Praising him near the end, she called him “our wizard, our true star” as a nod to his 1972 album A Wizard, a True Star, which she reviewed for Creem at the time.

A little over 50 years ago, Patti Smith reviewed Rundgren’s Runt. The Ballad of Todd Rundgren for Rolling Stone.

Related Stories

Paul McCartney Welcomes Foo Fighters Into 'F--king Rock & Roll Hall of Fame'
Dave Chappelle Inducts Jay-Z Into Rock Hall of Fame: 'He Is Ours. He Is Hip-Hop. Forever'

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

“Todd Rundgren has a fine hand in everything,” she wrote. “For The Ballad he mixes his hard-edge comic book humor with the various musical colors of the Putney [synthesizer]; produced in a sort of warped rock space that most people have still failed to enter. About a hundred years ago the runt of a Sioux tribe breathed his visions on his people. They dropped that runt crap and crowned him Crazy Horse. I think it’s time ‘runt’ be dropped from Todd Rundgren.”

Read Smith’s full Rock Hall speech for Todd Rundgren here.

Todd Rundgren is among the artists being honored tonight, a recognition so deserved on so many levels. The arc of his accomplishments as a musician, songwriter, performer, producer, innovator is so vast I could not possibly encapsulate them, so I’ll take a personal route. Todd and I met in our early twenties. We were both from the Philadelphia area, the runt and the wallflower. I was working in a bookstore writing poetry, and Todd was already quite accomplished at 22 years old, the head engineer at Bearsville Studios. I was allowed to sit in the studio while he worked on Stage Fright with the Band.

As his friend. I was privy to the stages of his work on his solo albums — such a swift evolution, from shimmering pop songs to soaring experimental pieces, and he was unflinching in the face of new technology. He would just bend it in his hands. Todd was our producer on my last album with the Patti Smith Group. He would tell the band, “If you know what you want, I will help you get it; if you don’t know what you want, I’ll do it for you.” Todd and I have our own personal mantra: “No grown-ups allowed.” And that is Todd Rundgren, the Peter Pan prodigy, ever curious, ever youthful, ever defiant. He has been our alchemist, our wizard, our true star. And it is my privilege to welcome Todd Rundgren into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In This Article: Patti Smith, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021, Todd Rundgren

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.