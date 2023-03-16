Watch Patti Smith’s Stunning Rendition of ‘She’s Leaving Home’ at Paul McCartney Tribute Concert

An all-star lineup of musicians came together at New York’s Carnegie Hall Wednesday night for the Music of Paul McCartney charity concert, which raised money for music education programs. Guests for the evening included Wings guitarist Denny Laine, Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby, Peter Asher, Lake Street Dive, Allison Russell, Glen Hansard, Lyle Lovett, Christopher Cross, and Heart’s Ann Wilson. They were backed by a house band that included Rolling Stones touring drummer Steve Jordan and Fab Faux bassist Will Lee.

Patti Smith wasn’t part of the official bill, but she came out midway through the night to deliver a stunning rendition of “She’s Leaving Home.” It was her first time performing the 1967 Beatles classic, and she added to the song’s poignancy about a young girl that runs away from home, leaving her parents emotionally shattered, by tacking on a new verse delivered from the perspective of the daughter. “Dear mother and father,” she sang. “I’m sorry if I hurt you/But I had to leave to find what you already have/Companionship, love/To find laughter/To find freedom/And to find, most of all, myself.”

Other highlights from the show included Graham Nash’s take on “For No One,” Lyle Lovett’s cover of “Yesterday,” Nancy Wilson and Denny Laine duetting on “Band on the Run,” and the Resistance Revival Chorus leading a singalong rendition of “Let It Be.” The evening ended with all the performers from the show coming back out for a jubilant “Hey Jude.”

This was the 18th annual Music Of concert. Past shows have honored Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Joni Mitchell, David Byrne, and Neil Young. They’ve all been overseen by City Winery founder Michael Dorf. It’s raised over $1.6 million.