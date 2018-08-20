Rolling Stone
Patti Smith to Perform Intimate Spoken-Word Show in New York

Three-day event, ‘Patti Smith: Words and Music at the Minetta Lane,’ is part of Audible’s series of live performances

By

Reporter

Patti Smith

IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Patti Smith, the punk-rock poet laureate and award-winning author, will bring her spoken-word stories to New York’s Minetta Lane Theatre for three nights from September 22-24. Tickets are currently only available for the next 48 hours to Audible members, with access for general public beginning August 22nd. She’ll be joined onstage by her son Jackson and daughter Jesse Paris Smith, along with longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan.

The evening is part of Audible’s ongoing live performance series, which have previously featured one-person stage productions starring Billy Crudup and Carey Mulligan. Later in the fall, former Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi will revive his one-man, Obie-winning show, Sakina’s Restaurant, beginning October 5th.

Smith is also part of the lineup at the Pathway to Paris concert taking place in San Francisco on September 14th. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s last sold-out New York City gig followed the world premiere of the concert film Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band, when it premiered at the 2,900-seat Beacon Theatre. The Minetta Lane Theatre is a much more intimate setting, with an approximate seating capacity of less than 400.

