Spotify, Electric Lady Studios Tap Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, Japanese Breakfast for New EP Series

Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, and Japanese Breakfast are among the artists set to contribute to a new Spotify EP series, Live at Electric Lady.

Each participating artist will share a short collection of songs recorded live at the famed New York City studio. The artists were encouraged to play their own songs, as well as covers by the many artists who have recorded at Electric Lady over the years.

The Live at Electric Lady series will kick off July 29th with Batiste’s EP, which he recorded in May with jazz greats Kenny Garrett, Ron Carter, Gary Bartz, and Joe Saylor. Along with Smith and Japanese Breakfast, the series will also feature contributions from Dominic Fike, Faye Webster, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Remi Wolf, and Natalie Bergman.

“It was an absolute dream to get to record at Electric Lady,” Japanese Breakfast said in a statement. “The rooms are filled with good, ancient vibes and the engineers there are unparalleled, so it’s no wonder it’s such an iconic studio that holds a place in so many legends’ hearts.”

Lee Foster, the general manager and partner at Electric Lady, added: “The idea for Live at Electric Lady dates back to as early as the mid-Seventies, done typically for various radio stations throughout the years. This, however, is the first time that it’s had a dedicated partner and a concrete plan forward. Having Spotify, its staff, and its know-how has given us the big engine we needed to make this program a success. As we look to the future of continued curation of great music, content, and events, this partnership is a great step forward in our evolution, which we look forward to for many years to come.”