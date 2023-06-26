Tribute Aficionado Patti LaBelle Stumbles Through Honoring Tina Turner at 2023 BET Awards

Over the years, Patti LaBelle has become a go-to tribute performer called on to honor some of music’s most beloved greats. She’s paid tribute to Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Prince, and more everywhere from the Grammy Awards to late-night TV and her own concert stage. Her familiarity with the format made her an obvious, or easy, choice to honor the late Tina Turner at this year’s BET Awards — but a lyrical mishap during the performance challenged whether LaBelle was the right person for the job.

LaBelle dug out Turner’s 1989 hit “The Best” for the tribute performance at Sunday night’s awards ceremony. It started off smoothly enough, with the singer instructing the crowd to give it up for the legendary performer who died last month at age 83. Then, standing in front of a set that spelled out “Tina” in giant letters filled with pictures of the rock and soul icon, LaBelle stumbled her way through the performance of a song she didn’t know the words to.

It’s worth noting that LaBelle has been reading off of cue cards and teleprompters for years without excessive hiccups derailing her performances. Theoretically, she would have been fine using the one at the BET Awards — if she could actually see it. “Whatever — I can’t see the words, I don’t know,” she told the audience in a sing-song tone, moving along with the melody but falling short on the lyrics. “I’m tryin’, y’all!”

And she was trying. Despite the teleprompter mishap, LaBelle tried to make the most of the performance, powering through with strong vocals in her signature tone and finding her footing during the chorus with some help from the BET Awards audience. Though it might not have reached anyone's standards for honoring an icon like Turner, the tribute wasn't derailed from a place of disrespect.

“Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished,” LaBelle told Rolling Stone in a statement ahead of the performance. “She was and is everything! And I am honored that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way.”

When Turner died in May, LaBelle shared a written tribute to the musician on social media, writing: “Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace. You truly are the Queen of Rock & Roll and your spirit will reign forever! Rest in eternal peace and love!”