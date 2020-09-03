Patti LaBelle Shares Unreleased Full Force Song ‘Ain’t Nuthin’ But a Feelin”

Patti LaBelle’s unreleased “Ain’t Nuthin’ But a Feelin’,” produced by Full Force and recorded during the singer’s studio sessions for her 1989 LP Be Yourself, debuted Friday as a part of a new digital EP.

The Ain’t Nuthin’ But a Feelin’ EP features both the radio edit and extended versions of the unearthed title track, as well as the “Cleaning House Mix” and “The Ozone Layer Mix” by DJ Geenius, a.k.a. Full Force’s Baby Gee; the Brooklyn production unit Full Force also wrote and performed on the new jack swing track, which features singer Cheryl Pepsii Riley.

LaBelle also collaborated with Full Force on the Be Yourself track “I Got It Like That.” That 1989 album also features a pair of tracks penned and produced by Prince — the hit “Yo Mister” and “Love 89” — as well as the Diane Warren-penned James Bond theme “If You Asked Me To.”

The famed soul singer dropped Bel Hommage in 2017.