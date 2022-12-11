Patti LaBelle Concert in Milwaukee Abruptly Halted After Bomb Threat at Venue

Patti LaBelle’s concert in Milwaukee Saturday was abruptly halted — and the singer was rushed off the stage mid-performance — after the venue received a bomb threat.

Video from the concert shows LaBelle conversing with the crowd when security guards rushed onstage to usher the singer away. “Wait!,” a perplexed LaBelle told them before walking offstage. Concertgoers were then informed of the bomb scare, and the Riverside Theater was evacuated without incident.

Patti LaBelle was taken off stage by security at a concert in Milwaukee tonight following a bomb threat pic.twitter.com/SeuCPrWVDj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 11, 2022

“Regarding the bomb threat in the 100 block of W. Wisconsin, all patrons have been safely evacuated,” Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. said in an email statement. “Police are clearing the facility at this time. The investigation is fluid and ongoing.”

Police added in a statement around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, hours after the evacuation, “The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered. There is no threat to the public at this time.”

“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” concert organizer Pabst Theater Group said in a statement.

"We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show."

Concertgoer Scott Pierce told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “It happened so quickly. Everybody very calmly exited the theater in a disbelieving manner. I heard lots of comments about how sad it was that someone would pull such a pathetic stunt. Before the incident the crowd was really enjoying Patti. Just sad that someone does this.”

LaBelle has not yet commented on the incident on social media. A rep for the singer did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time.