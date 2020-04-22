Pathway to Paris Announces Earth Day 50 Livestream Festival

Pathway to Paris, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing climate change, will be hosting a virtual livestream festival in celebration of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary.

Pathway to Paris Earth Day 50: A Virtual Festival to Our Planet will air this Sunday, April 26th at 4:00 p.m. EST on the Pathway to Paris Instagram account, with a lineup that includes Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Flea, Cat Power, Ben Harper, Rain Phoenix, Nikolai Fraiture of the Strokes and more.

“As humanity faces an unknown future, we must recognize the fact that we simply cannot go back to our behavior from before,” festival organizers wrote. “Both as individuals and as a globe, we are in a time of reflection, and now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to make great change.

They continued: “We believe this is truly the moment to seize the opportunity to transition our world fully to 100% renewable energy, and out of the era of fossil fuels. Examples of planetary healing taking place right now due to the decrease in human consumption like the canals of Venice becoming clear and repopulated with fish, cleaner air and major drops in air pollution levels, significant decrease in nitrogen dioxide, stalled emissions from airlines, transit, and other industrial giants has been so transformative for our world. Seeing these changes makes us truly realize the impact of humanity on our planet. Just as we have the power to cause problems, we have the same power to heal them. We can reimagine our world, and we are asking you to join us.”

All proceeds from Earth Day 50 will go toward Pathway to Paris initiatives.