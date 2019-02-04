Passion Pit Plot ‘Manners’ 10th Anniversary Tour

Passion Pit will mark the 10th anniversary of their debut LP, Manners, with a North American spring tour. The 18-date trek launches April 30th in Tempe, Arizona and wraps May 25th in Washington D.C. A VIP pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 5th at 10 a.m. local time, and a general sale launches Friday, February 8th at 10 a.m. local time, the group posted on Facebook.

Michael Angelakos, the band’s frontman and chief songwriter, released the fourth and most recent Passion Pit LP, Tremendous Sea of Love, in 2017. His broke out to widespread acclaim with 2009’s Manners, which followed his 2008 EP, Chunk of Change.

Angelakos has yet to announce another Passion Pit album. In July 2017, four months after the release of Tremendous Sea of Love, he seemingly alluded to a hiatus from the project, tweeting, “Until it is safer and healthier for us to be advocates, to be writers, producers and performers, I simply cannot continue making music”; however, he clarified in a subsequent statement to Pitchfork that the band will continue to make music and he’s stepping back from being “a commercialized artist.”

He continued, “I cannot continue to operate in this space, this industry, due to the way that it functions and treats people that work for it or create within it. It does nothing to promote the health required in order to produce the work it sells. The risks associated with being a commercialized artist and embarking on a typical album release, like endless promotion and touring, have nearly killed me.”

Angelakos reflected on Manners in a 2015 Medium interview, saying that time period was “confusing.”

“I was in the middle of these different record deals, and so there was the business side that was coming up, and I was no longer a student anymore,” he said. “So that was confusing. I didn’t know what I was doing with my life. I was recording a record but I didn’t know where it would lead. I was single and was no longer with my now ex-girlfriend. Everything was totally in the air. I think that’s why that record makes a lot of sense to me now: I’m always in limbo. All the records seem very pretty to me, but I also find them to be really, really sad. They bring up memories now that I didn’t have before. But I was just trying. I was just trying to do something. They were valiant efforts to do something beautiful.”

Passion Pit 2019 Tour Dates

April 30 – Temple, AZ @ Marqee Theatre

May 1 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

May 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

May 5 – San Francisco @ The Masonic

May 7 – Seattle WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 8 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

May 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

May 16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 19 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

May 21 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

May 23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 25 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem