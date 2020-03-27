PartyNextDoor Recruits Rihanna for New Single ‘Believe It’

PartyNextDoor has reunited with Rihanna for the new single, “Believe It.” The song appears on the Canadian R&B star’s first album in four years, Partymobile, which was unveiled on Thursday at midnight via OVO Sound.

On the groove-filled slow jam “Believe It,” the pair examine devotion with their vocals intertwining at various points on the song. “You got the power,” he sings. “The flow is yours/The time is ours.” Rihanna assists on the hook. “That’s when you believe it,” she croons. “That’s when you believe it/Believe you want to see me.”

Rihanna and PartyNextDoor had previously linked up for her Drake-assisted single “Work,” which PND co-wrote. The arrival of Partymobile ends a long wait for at least one of the artists’ fandoms: both Rihanna and PND have kept fans waiting for new material since 2016 when she released Anti and he released PartyNextDoor 3.

PartyNextDoor has remained active in the time since his last full-length release. He dropped two EPs in 2017: Colours 2 and Seven Days. He has collaborated with artists like Zayn, DJ Khaled and Calvin Harris and Summer Walker in the time since. In November, PND unveiled “Loyal” with Drake and a remix of the song featuring Bad Bunny, both of which appear on Partymobile.