Parquet Courts Rock Out With ‘Walking at a Downtown Pace’ on ‘Kimmel’

Song comes off the Brooklyn band’s recent LP, Sympathy for Life

Parquet Courts appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase their recent track, “Walking at a Downtown Pace.” The vibe-y rock numver comes off the Brooklynites’ most recent album, Sympathy for Life, which arrived last year.

In advance of their upcoming world tour, the band has focused on re-promoting the album, which was was largely inspired by dance music. The group wrapped a U.S. run in April and heads to Europe later this month, with an appearance at Pitchfork Fest in Chicago scheduled for July.

Sympathy for Life, produced in large part by Rodaidh McDonald, follows Parquet Courts’ 2018 album, Wide Awake!. Parquet Courts’ frontman Austin Brown told Rolling Stone last fall, “Being a band for so long, there’s lots of bands that can write a Parquet Courts song, and I’ve heard some that were not written by us. That stresses to me how important it is to evolve and move past what might be popularly considered a Parquet Courts sound.”

 

