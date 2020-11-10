Parquet Courts Unearth Rarity ‘Hey Bug,’ Plot 10th-Anniversary Livestream Concert

Parquet Courts have unearthed a previously unreleased track, “Hey Bug,” and announced a special livestream concert, On Time, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first live show.

“Hey Bug” is a characteristically jittery two-minute blast from Parquet Courts, who recorded the song during the sessions for their 2014 album, Sunbathing Animal.

“If I remember correctly, it would have been recorded at Seaside Lounge in Brooklyn during the fall of 2013,” singer/guitarist A. Savage said in a statement. “We were working there with our pal Jonathan Schenke, who had recorded Light Up Gold, but this time in a studio rather than a practice space. We’d have been recording material for Tally All the Things That You Broke and Sunbathing Animal. Editing the sequence for a record is often a tough process, and when it’s over it’s typically such a relief that I’ll purge it from my memory entirely. And now I’m listening to ‘Hey Bug’ these seven years later and thinking what a cool song it is. That period was a frenzy of writing and I know it’s not the only unreleased song from that session.”

As for Parquet Court’s upcoming virtual gig, On Time was filmed live at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works and will air December 10th, nearly 10 years to the date after Parquet Courts’ debut gig, December 17th, 2010, at the former Brooklyn DIY spot, Monster Island. Along with the show itself, On Time will feature rare archival footage and new interviews with the band.

“Ten years ago our adventure began by playing our first show to virtually no one, and to celebrate we’ve decided to play a show to everyone, virtually,” Parquet Courts said in a statement.

Tickets for “On Time” are available now, with an early bird price of $13.50 (they’ll eventually be priced at $15, plus service fees). Special merch will also be available exclusively to ticket buyers.