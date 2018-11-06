Watch Parkland Survivors Honor Victims, Urge Voters in New Music Video

Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting unveiled a powerful new song, “Carry You On,” to honor their classmates and urge people to vote in the 2018 midterms.

Survivor Sara Imam wrote the song and is one of two lead vocalists on the track, alongside fellow survivor Isabelle Robinson. “Carry You On” is a slow-burning pop ballad underscored by an orchestral arrangement that reaches its peak as the singers belt the refrain, “We love you, we miss you, we will not forget you.” The video was directed and produced by 18-year-old Jonah Bryson.

Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, which left 17 dead, several students and survivors have turned into prominent activists. Over the summer, a group of students embarked on a nationwide bus tour aimed at raising gun control awareness and registering voters ahead of the midterms.

In a statement shared with People, Imam spoke about the importance of voting, saying, “With our power to vote, we are given the ability to write our own pages, and change America to truly reflect what we the people want. The power to vote, the power to change, is something that we can use to make our world better for the future generations. Together we can create a better world, where our not only our children but everyone in America is safe.”

“Carry You On” marks the second song to be released by Parkland shooting survivors. In March, two other students, Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña, released “Shine,” which featured members of the school’s drama department. In June, the Marjory Stoneman drama students also took the stage at the 2018 Tony Awards to perform the Rent hit “Seasons of Love.”