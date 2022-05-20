Paris Jackson Pays Homage to Nirvana’s ‘Sliver’ With New ‘Lighthouse’ Video

Paris Jackson pays homage to Nirvana — and specifically the band’s “Sliver” video — with the visual for her new grunge-inspired single “Lighthouse.”

Like the DIY video for the Incesticide classic released released roughly 30 years ago, the Johann Rashid-directed “Lighthouse” finds Jackson and her band rocking out in a knickknack-filled basement filled with magazine cutouts on the wall; a photo of Kurt Cobain is even spotted at one point, in case anyone missed the “Sliver” connection.

(Ironically, it was Nirvana’s Nevermind that ended Paris’ father’s Number One reign with Dangerous in 1992. No hard feelings.)

Jackson last released her debut studio album Wilted in 2020 and her The Lost EP earlier this year. “I continued to write about this same old heartbreak that Wilted is about,” Jackson said of “Lighthouse” (via NME). “A lot of the new songs coming out are similar stories about the same person and heartbreak. I guess I’m just exploring different feelings. ‘Wilted’ was a more melancholy record, and now I’m exploring more of the anger.”

Check out Nirvana’s “Sliver” video below: