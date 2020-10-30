Paris Jackson Announces Debut Solo Album, Drops Victorian ‘Let Down’ Video

Paris Jackson has released the new single “Let Down,” off her upcoming debut solo album Wilted, out November 17th via Republic Records.

Written by Jackson and Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull, the folky track opens with an acoustic guitar and erupts into lush instrumentation. Directed by Meredith Alloway, the video features Jackson at a masquerade ball, dancing in a Victorian dress as heartbreak ensues. “Let me down again,” she sings. “Break me, flush me down the drain.”

“Fucking stoked to announce that my first single as a solo artist, ‘Let Down,’ will be released this Friday,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “So thankful to my close friends, family, and work colleagues for always supporting me and encouraging me to do what makes me the happiest, and that is making music. Words cannot express the gratitude I have for Andy Hull, Robert McDowell, and Dan Hannon for bringing this song to life and taking it to a level I could have never imagined. And of course, the people here online who have been so kind and supportive and loving.”

“This song means a lot to me because even though it’s a small part in a much larger story, I poured my heart and soul into it,” she continued. “This song is my baby and I’ve found so much hope and healing through creating this, and I hope it brings joy to others.”

Last summer, Jackson released an EP under the Soundflowers, a duo with Gabriel Glenn. The lead single “You Look (Glorious)” was produced by her brother, Prince.