Paris Jackson Performs New Song ‘Freckles’ on ‘Red Table Talk’

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, appears on this week’s episode of Red Table Talk for an in-depth one-on-one conversation with Willow Smith.

In an exclusive clip from the show, Jackson performs her song “Freckles,” which she wrote on acoustic guitar.

Along with musical performances, Jackson and Smith will discuss their shared struggles with mental health, sexuality, betrayal, and self-harm. The episode marks Smith’s first “RTT Takeover” solo show, taking the reins from her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris, and will premiere Wednesday, June 16th at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Earlier this year, Smith released her new single “Transparent Soul,” marking a shift to a more pop-punk sound. In February, she and her Red Table Talk co-hosts appeared in a Rolling Stone profile and discussed how the show — which recently received a spinoff with Gloria Estefan and her daughter and niece — aims to bust misconceptions surrounding women of different cultures.

“To be able to sit [as] three black women and see the variety of perspectives is really interesting, because I know a lot of people just like to put black women in one big old pot,” Pinkett Smith said. “That myth has to be dissolved.”