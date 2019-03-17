×
Rolling Stone
Paris Jackson Denies Report of Suicide Attempt: ‘F-cking Liars’

Michael Jackson’s daughter reportedly “doing fine” after “accident” at her Los Angeles home

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

Paris Jackson attends the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art, in Los Angeles2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2018

Paris Jackson has denied a report saying she was hospitalized following a suicide attempt Saturday.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson has vehemently denied a report claiming she was hospitalized for a suicide attempt.

The 20-year-old model’s response comes after TMZ reported that she was placed on a 5150 hold – which is used by police, medical and mental health professions if someone is thought to be a danger to themselves – after allegedly being hospitalized for a suicide attempt.

“At about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempt suicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital,” Tony Im, a public information officer at the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed to People. A source close to Jackson added that “Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment” and “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

A rep for Jackson did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. However, Michael Jackson’s daughter condemned TMZ‘s report on Twitter, writing “fuck you you fucking liars” in response to the article:

Jackson also slammed a since-deleted tweet from Bethenny Frankel about TMZ‘s article writing, “lies lies lies omg and more lies.”

On Friday, just hours before the alleged incident, Jackson tweeted in response to criticism that she wasn’t defending her father in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations from HBO’s documentary Finding Neverland, “I am defending him, in my own way.”

 

