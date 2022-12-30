Paris Hilton Brings Back ‘Y2K Pop’ With Refreshed Version of ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton the singer is back, and we’re sliving for it! After teasing a “secret” for several days, Hilton released “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version),” a refreshed take on her beloved 2006 single, on Amazon music.

For the song’s new version, Hilton recorded fresh vocals and worked with Fernando Garibay — who produced the original song 15 years ago — and tapped Clint Gibbs to mix the project. The single is the first taste of “brand new music” that’s “on the way” in 2023.

“Looks like Y2K is here to stay and Paris Hilton is making music a key part of her 2023 plan,” read a press statement.

Hilton first teased that a big announcement was coming earlier in the week, posting a TikTok that she captioned, “Me when I have a secret that’s going to break the internet on 12/30.”

She followed the video up the following day, seemingly confirming that the “secret” was new music: “Me omw to the record studio after User409279 said we need to bring back Y2K pop,” Hilton wrote on TikTok. “New year, new P.”

Hilton has spent the last few years DJing, and recently appeared at Spotify's annual Wrapped event for a set. Earlier this year, she joined Christina Aguilera at a Los Angeles Pride concert back in June to perform "Stars Are Blind" for the first time in years. (Hilton had only performed the song at Britney Spears' wedding and at a Grammys afterparty earlier this year.)

Aside from two one-minute-long songs for her Netflix series Cooking with Paris, Hilton has only lent her vocals on EDM songs “I Blame You” with LODATO and “Melting” with the Electric Polar Bears in recent years.

Led by “Stars Are Blind,” Hilton dropped her only album Paris in 2006, which included “Nothing in This World,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy,” and “Turn It Up.” She also dropped “Good Time” with Lil Wayne in 2013, “High Off My Love” with Birdman in 2014, and “I Need You” in 2018.