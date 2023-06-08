See Paris Hilton, Kim Petras Perform ‘Stars Are Blind’ at Heiress’ First-Ever Concert

Paris Hilton staged her first-ever concert Wednesday in Los Angeles, but not without some help: The heiress-turned-singer brought out Kim Petras to perform their new rendition of “Stars Are Blind” at the Fonda Theater.

KIM PETRAS & PARIS HILTON OMG pic.twitter.com/jj4BqxujPR — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐨⚔️🎀 (@thatswiftbitch) June 8, 2023

The gig also featured surprise onstage appearances by Saweetie and Ultra Nate.

Hilton’s first concert came a year after being a surprise guest during Christina Aguilera’s show at Los Angeles Pride.

"This show is truly such a dream come true," Hilton said in a post-show Instagram post. "I am so grateful for all of the support and love I felt on stage, the energy from the crowd was absolutely electrifying. It's always been a dream of mine to perform live and share this experience with my incredible fans, and I can't wait for my next show!!!"

Hilton and Petras have been supportive of each other over the years, with Hilton appearing in Petras’ “I Don’t Want It At All” video back in 2017. The duo also arrived together at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and were photographed side-by-side at the Met Gala earlier this year.

When Hilton released the updated “Stars Are Blind” earlier this month, she teased the new single as the first taste of “brand new music” that’s “on the way” in 2023. Meanwhile, Petras will drop her album Feed the Beast on June 23.