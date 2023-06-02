Paris Hilton Revisits ‘Stars Are Blind’ 17 Years Later Alongside Kim Petras

Sliving for this moment! Seventeen years after changing gay clubs forever with the release of “Stars Are Blind,” Paris Hilton is revisiting her club banger, dropping a new “Paris’ Version” of the track featuring her good friend Kim Petras.

The track opens with Hilton’s vocals over a refreshed version of the song’s original beat, before Petras joins in for a new verse. “Baby baby, I can be your confidante/Come on over if you’re down or not,” Petras sings, later adding, “Why shouldn’t we be with the ones we really love? Now tell me who else you’ve been dreaming of.”

Hilton exclusively released a solo, “Paris’ Version” of the track on Amazon Music back in December when she recorded fresh vocals and worked with Fernando Garibay — who produced the original song 15 years ago — and tapped Clint Gibbs to mix the project. The single was the first taste of “brand new music” that’s “on the way” in 2023.

Last year, Hilton performed the song alongside Sia and Miley Cyrus during NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. And last June, she joined Christina Aguilera at a Los Angeles Pride concert back in June to perform “Stars Are Blind” for the first time in years. (Hilton had only performed the song at Britney Spears’ wedding and at a Grammys afterparty.)

The single's all-platforms re-release comes a week before Hilton is set to play her first concert ever at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre. It also arrives as Petras prepares to drop her album Feed the Beast on June 23.

Hilton and Petras have been supportive of each other over the years, with Hilton appearing in Petras’ “I Don’t Want It At All” video back in 2017. “I love Kim so much. I was in her first music video and we have a new song… together,” Hilton told Billboard back in December.

The duo also arrived together at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and were photographed side-by-side at the Met Gala earlier this year. Apart from two one-minute-long songs for her Netflix series Cooking with Paris, Hilton has only lent her vocals on EDM songs “I Blame You” with LODATO and “Melting” with the Electric Polar Bears in recent years.