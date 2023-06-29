Paris Hilton Declares Herself the ‘Hot One’ on Surprise Dance Banger

She’s sliving in her music era! Playing off her signature and beloved catchphrase “That’s hot,” Paris Hilton premieres her new single “Hot One” with Rolling Stone Thursday.

“Sage, they the shy one/Zane, the always high one/Tess is the lit one/Brett is the fit one/Oh shit, I forgot one!” sings Hilton on the dance pop song, before declaring: “Me, I’m the hot one/Me, I’m the hot one.”

The track, she says, was born from a production session with DJ Alex Chapman and was one of the “bunch of tracks that were being submitted” for her upcoming album. (Yes, she’s dropping an album this year.)

“I was instantly inspired and knew we had to make this record,” Hilton tells Rolling Stone. “We went into Sunset Sound Studio and ended up recording 3 songs in just one day! It was magic!”

Chapman, who has become a TikTok favorite for his mashups of pop earworms, spent time in the studio with Hilton recording and perfecting the song’s release. “Alex is so talented, hilarious, and has such an amazing vibe!” Hilton says. “[We’re] so proud of this song.”

Chapman opened for Hilton during her first-ever concert at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre earlier this month. He describes working with Hilton on new music as “such a dream.” Zhone, Avedon and Deza also worked on the song.

“She is so awesome, so real, and she does such a great job of making everyone in the room feel special. It’s just in her nature,” he tells Rolling Stone. “It’s been so cool to experience that.”

“Seeing her in the recording studio in her tracksuit and sunglasses and performing the shit out of the song was so cool. She’s such a pro,” he adds. “It’s a new era of Paris and it’s going to be really great.”

“Hot One” with Hilton arrives after he worked with Kim Petras on “Horsey” last year and officially remixed Petras and Nicki Minaj’s “Alone” last month.

Earlier this week, Hilton teased the single in a commercial for Taco Bell to announce the return of the Volcano Menu, where she answered hotline calls as the "expert on what's hot."

The song also marks her first solo single release under the music division of her 11:11 Media content company, which she founded with Bruce Gersh. With the in-house release, Hilton says it “gives me full ownership of my music.”

The release of “Hot One” comes several weeks after she dropped “Paris’ Version” of her 2006 song “Stars Are Blind,” this time with re-recorded vocals and a guest verse from Kim Petras.

Hilton released a solo, "Paris' Version" of the track on Amazon Music in December last year when she recorded fresh vocals and worked with Fernando Garibay — who produced the original song 15 years ago — and tapped Clint Gibbs to mix the project. The single was the first taste of "brand new music" that's "on the way" in 2023.

Last year, Hilton performed the song alongside Sia and Miley Cyrus during NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. And the summer prior, she joined Christina Aguilera at a Los Angeles Pride concert to perform “Stars Are Blind” for the first time in years. (Hilton had only performed the song at Britney Spears’ wedding and at a Grammys afterparty.)

Hilton spoke to Rolling Stone for a profile in March, where she said she DM’d Benny Blanco to work with him on music. She also revealed that she received more than 200 songs from the likes of Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor for her album on the way.