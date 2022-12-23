Pardison Fontaine Stands With Megan Thee Stallion as Tory Lanez Trial Nears End: ‘I Wouldn’t Wish This On Anyone’

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend of more than two years, artist and songwriter Pardison Fontaine, has been a staple in the rapper’s inner circle in the lead-up to and through the duration of the felony assault trial against Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her during an altercation in July 2020. Despite not being a plaintiff in the trial, Megan has been the target of rampant misinformation and extensive backlash for speaking out about the harm she experiences.

In a new statement, Fontaine, known more frequently as Pardi, reflected on the double-edged sword that women like Megan often face when they decide to pursue justice. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice I feel for you,” he wrote on Instagram following closing arguments in the trial on Thursday. “When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will [be] questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass.”

Early in the trial, which began Dec. 12, Megan testified against Lanez, speaking for more than three hours about her “terrified” reaction to the shooting and the public response that made her “wish he would have just shot and killed me (rather than) have to go through this torture.”

At one point, she testified: "There is not a day that goes by where somebody is not calling me a liar or is not shaming me for being a grown woman and having sex. This whole story has not been about the shooting, it's only been about who is Tory having sex with. I don't understand why that matters."

In his statement, Fontaine echoed essential points made in Megan’s testimony about victim shaming. “In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public,” he wrote. “To anyone with a daughter, sister, mother, niece, or aunt .. I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

In her 2022 cover story with Rolling Stone, Megan spoke candidly about worrying that her past traumas would form a blockade within her relationship but appreciating that Fontaine has stood beside her through it all. “I appreciate him for loving on me even when I don’t feel like I love me,” she said. “I have a lot of anxiety, and I know I’m probably depressed on some level. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, you really sticking through it?’”