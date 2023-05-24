fbpixel
Setlist Switch Up

Paramore Premiere ‘This is Why’ Deep Cuts ‘Figure 8’ and ‘Big Man, Little Dignity’ Live on Tour

The band kicked off the North American leg of their tour in North Carolina with songs from their latest album
Paramore Debuting Songs On NA Tour
Hayley Williams of the group Paramore performs onstage during night one of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Two deep cuts from Paramore’s latest album, This is Why, made their way onto the setlist for the band’s current tour. After a stretch of shows in England and Ireland, the band kicked off the North American leg in Charlotte, North Carolina, last night, where they performed “Figure 8” and “Big Man, Little Dignity” live for the first time.

Paramore mixed the new additions in with snapshots from each of their albums, from After Laughter‘s “Rose-Colored Boy” and “Caught in the Middle” to Paramore’s “Last Hope” and “Still Into You,” which worked its way into the encore alongside “This is Why.” Hayley Williams also spotlights “Crystal Clear,” a deep cut from her 2020 solo record, Petals for Armor.

Apart from shuffling the order around of the other setlist tracks — including their latest single, “Running Out of Time,” as well as fan-favorite staples “Misery Business” and “Decode” — the only Paramore song that had to be sacrificed from the old setlist for the sake of the two new additions was “All I Wanted.” The Brand New Eyes deep cut had a short run, having been performed live for the first time in October during the band’s When We Were Young Festival set.

“Thick Skull” and “C’est Comme Ça,” one of the album’s lead singles, are the only This is Why tracks that aren’t included on the tour setlist.

Still, the band has a long summer ahead. Paramore’s upcoming tour stops include two back-to-back sets of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. They’ll also perform at sold out shows in Toronto, Austin, Seattle, and more. The North American tour leg wraps on Aug. 2 in St. Paul.

