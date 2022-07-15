Paramore Hitting the Road on Tour for First Time Since 2018

Paramore will return to the road on a new tour for the first time in four years this fall.

The trek, which kicks off Oct. 2 at the Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California, includes some previously announced festival slots, including Austin City Limits and When We Were Young, the three-day emo/pop-punk blowout in Vegas at the end of October. The band will play a few more shows in November, wrapping Nov. 19 at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

Tickets for the non-festival dates will go on sale July 22 at 10 a.m. local time via Paramore’s website. A presale (via Ticketmaster) will take place July 20 at 10 a.m. local time through July 21 at 10 p.m. local time; registration for that is open now.

Back in January, Paramore told Rolling Stone they were working on a new album, which will follow 2017’s After Laughter (a title and release date still haven’t been announced). “We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us,” Williams said in an email about the band’s first day back in the studio. “We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit. It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for After Laughter. It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”

Paramore Tour Dates

October 2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4 – Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir

October 6 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

October 14 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

October 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

November 7 – Toronto, ON @ History

November 9 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

November 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

November 16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival