Paramore Ignore the Hourglass on New Song ‘Running Out of Time’

The song will appear on the band's upcoming album This is Why, out February 10
Paramore premiered the new song "Running Out of Time" in Nashville Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

What’s the rush? ? Hayley Williams refuses to race against the clock on Paramore’s latest song, “Running Out of Time.” The band premiered the track during an album release show in Nashville ahead of their upcoming album This is Why, out Friday, Feb. 10.

“This is a song about how I’m always late to everything,” Williams told the audience at the Grand Ole Opry. “It’s really not that deep unless you want to think about the planet dying. Then it can be that deep.”

“Running Out of Time” followed the live debuts of This is Why singles “C’est Comme Ça” and “The News.” Of the three, the newest record most closely mirrors the lyrical nonchalance and alternative dance sound of the band’s last album, After Laughter.

“Never mind, I hit the snooze on my alarm twenty times/But I was just so tired,” Williams sang. “There was traffic, spilled my coffee, crashed my car/Otherwise, woulda been there in time.”

On “C’est Comme Ça,” Paramore made a case for not thinking too much about the future, anyway. “I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Williams said of the track in a statement. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

