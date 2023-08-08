Paramore Hands Mic Over to Stephen Curry for ‘Misery Business’ in San Fransisco

Paramore surrendered the stage to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry during the San Fransisco stop on their This Is Why tour. Needless to say, the NBA player made himself right at home at the Chase Center — but this time around, instead of shooting three-pointers, he was delving into the business of misery.

“From the moment that Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show,” frontwoman Hayley Williams told the audience on Monday night. “This is a Steph Curry show, all right?” After a suspense-building countdown from the singer, Curry jumped straight into the “Misery Business” bridge. When the song’s epic guitar solo hit, confetti shot out across the arena, and Curry joined Williams in a limb-flailing, head-banging dance break.

Ever since Paramore revived “Misery Business,” having removed it from their setlist for four years because of its misogynistic lyrics, their 2007 hit has become one of the most celebratory elements of their live show. Now, during each show, a fan from the audience — or sometimes from backstage, in the case of Lil Uzi Vert in New York or Curry in San Fran — takes the stage with the band for the bridge.

“I’m not gonna preach about it. I’m just gonna say thank you for being nostalgic about this because this is one of the coolest moments of our show, and it’s very nice to feel like there’s a reason to bring it back that’s positive,” Williams shared last year.

Paramore have been full of surprises on this tour. During the encore at their Kia Forum show last month, Williams performed the 2009 Brand New Eyes deep cut “All I Wanted” — which they debuted live for the first time last October — with special guest Billie Eilish.