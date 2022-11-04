fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Late-Night TV

Paramore Returns to Late-Night TV With Electric ‘This Is Why’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

The single serves as the title track to the band's forthcoming sixth studio album, out February 10
Paramore Todd Owyoung/NBC

Paramore’s grand comeback continues with a return to late-night TV. The three-piece band appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday with the addition of a few more instrumentalists to deliver an electrifying performance of their latest single, “This Is Why,” from their forthcoming sixth studio album of the same name, out Feb. 10.

Hayley Williams plunged into the song with an immediate intensity that remained at the highest percent of its delivery for the entirety of the performance. Every flailing dance move was punctuated perfectly in sync with a percussive stab, and every ad-lib delivered a few inches back from the mic commanded the same captivating attention of the top-line lyrics themselves.

After three-and-a-half minutes of straight adrenaline-pumping singing, the front woman draws out one final high note and steps away with the edge of a performer who knows they knocked it out of the park. The moment felt full circle for Williams. Although she didn’t have a chance to perform her pandemic solo records Petals for Armor and Flowers for Vases / Descansos live, their sonic influence is palpable on “This Is Why.”

“It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years,” Williams said of the single in a statement. “You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. Stadiums

Elon Musk Defends Controversial Blue Checkmark Twitter Plan to Stephen King

Jennifer Lopez Is a Radiant Goddess As She Confidently Rocks an All-White Lingerie Set

Just Before Split From Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Quietly Bought a Florida House

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad