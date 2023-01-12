Paramore Fret About the Future on New Single ‘C’est Comme Ça’

A month before the release of Paramore’s much-anticipated new album This Is Why, the trio has shared the third single from the LP, “C’est Comme Ça.”

The song title translates to “It’s like that,” which is the French way of saying the expression “That’s just how it is.” Keeping with the theme of the title, “C’est Comme Ça” finds Hayley Williams and company fretting about the uncertain future.

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Williams said of the track in a statement. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

“C’est Comme Ça” sports a post-punk bounce and uncharacteristic, spoken word-like verses from Williams, who near-recites at the outset, “In a single year, I’ve aged one hundred. My social life, a chiropractic appointment. Sit still long enough to listen to yourself. Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.”

Williams added of the single in an interview with Beats 1 Radio, “We had a really good time getting back into a little bit of dance-punk vibes. I had been listening to a lot of Dry Cleaning and Yard Act and just artists that talk a lot over great, cool, music. So I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself and fused all that stuff.I was really stoked to get this music because a lot of times with Paramore, unless we’re all in the room at the same time working on stuff together, I feel like a lot of what I do is top lining and I love doing that. It’s so freeing. “

The latest single follows the title track and “The News” from This Is Why, due out Feb. 10. After previously announcing a North American tour, Paramore have since been added to a series of major summer music festivals, including headlining slots at Boston Calling, Hangout Fest, Atlantic City’s Adjacent Festival and a gig at their hometown-ish Bonnaroo.