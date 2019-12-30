Paramore’s Hayley Williams Teases Upcoming Solo Material

Paramore singer Hayley Williams is preparing to release some new tunes in early 2020. In a note posted to Twitter, Williams revealed to fans that solo material is on its way as soon as next month.

“I’m putting out some new music next year,” Williams wrote in a note after thanking fans for wishing her a happy birthday. “With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own. It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January.”

Williams didn’t elaborate on whether the new music involves a single or a potential album, but it sounds like it won’t be under the Paramore name. Paramore dropped their last album, After Laughter, in 2017. That album marked the return of original member Zac Farro on drums after the departure of bassist Jeremy Davis.

Earlier this year Williams told ET she’s uncertain of the band’s future plans, noting, “I really don’t know what’s next for Paramore.” She added, “The guys [Taylor York, Zak Pharro] and I just had dinner the other night at my house, and I think we’re just really enjoying being friends and adult human beings at home by ourselves, without music.”