Paramore Played Dublin Last Night, So Hayley Williams Had to Cover the Cranberries

Paramore’s Hayley Williams treated a packed crowd in Dublin, Ireland, to a fitting cover of the Cranberries’ classic “Dreams” in the middle of the band’s show Thursday night, April 13.

The performance featured just Williams, her voice, an acoustic guitar, and what may as well have been the entire audience singing along to the early Nineties hit. Halfway through the song, Williams stopped singing and vamped a bit on her guitar as she addressed the crowd: “I’ve thought about this for years, and you sound better than I imagined. I do not think I could ever imagine what the Cranberries felt when people sang this shit to them. This is the stuff of legends.”

(It is worth mentioning that Williams’ tribute to one of Ireland’s great musical treasures was prefaced with a quick mea culpa: “And by the way, I know that you’re not the U.K.,” she admitted, ostensibly alluding to an earlier gaffe. “Sometimes when you’re on a stage with a whole lot of people, you just start saying shit, and you don’t know what’s going to come out.” The crowd, for its part, happily accepted the apology with a cheer.)

Paramore have a few dates left on their tour of the U.K. and Ireland. The band is set to launch a lengthy North American tour next month with a set at Hangout Music Festival on May 20. The run will stretch throughout the summer, finally wrapping on Aug. 2 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Back in February, Paramore released their new album, This Is Why, marking their first full-length in six years, following 2017’s After Laughter.