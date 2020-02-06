Hayley Williams Pays Homage to Her Home in ‘Cinnamon’ Video

Hayley Williams encounters bizarre intruders in her home in “Cinnamon,” the third video directed by Warren Fu from the Paramore frontwoman. The track appears on the singer’s solo debut, Petals For Armor, out May 8th.

Not to be confused with Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s “Cinnamon Girl” (or Lana Del Rey’s, for that matter), “Cinnamon” opens with Williams waking up in her house and walking down the stairs to find a record playing and a piece of her hair on the ground. She then meets some insanely creepy figures that follow her around.

“Eat my breakfast in the nude/lemon water, living room,” she sings. “Home is where I’m feminine/smells like citrus and cinnamon.” According to Williams, the track is about her house: “I love this song so much,” Williams said of the song on her Instagram. “For now, I just want you to know it’s an ode to my home.”

“Cinnamon” follows the singles “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone.” Williams recently spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the album’s themes of grief and depression, admitting that she had suicidal thoughts and that her dog helped her hold on. “Because life is still hard,” she told Lowe. “It didn’t become a breeze overnight or anything and it’s been years and it’s still not a breeze, but it’s so rich and now that I’m taking account of all these feelings and I’m feeling all of them, there’s this beautiful rainbow versus just the deep end.”