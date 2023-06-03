‘F-ck Ron DeSantis’: Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Shouts at Paramore Concert

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), the first Gen-Z Democratic Congressman, joined Paramore on stage at a show in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. After introducing him to the crowd, lead singer Hayley Williams asked the Florida lawmaker if he had a message he wanted to share, to which he promptly shouted: “Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck fascism!”

Williams then addressed the cheering crowd: “Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?” Last weekend, at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, the lead singer declared: “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f–king dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS pic.twitter.com/vbXueib9Ec — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

The congressman then rocked out with Williams for a performance of “Misery Business” — a tradition where the band plucks select fans to join them for the hit song. Yesterday, Lil Uzi Vert, a longtime Paramore stan, surprised fans during the band’s second night at Madison Square Garden to sing the track.

Frost later tweeted a clip from Friday’s concert, writing, “Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone last November, Frost spoke about his belief in Gen-Z as a constituency. “If you ask Gen-Z what are some of the most defining world moments, you’ll probably hear about the shooting at Parkland or the Black Lives Matter movement. Trayvon Martin being murdered just 30 minutes north of where I lived, getting that talk about what it means to be a young black man in this country,” said Frost. “Those things are really indicative of what our generation is feeling. It’s righteous anger. We’re looking around saying, ‘Why isn’t this been dealt with yet?’ We want to vote, and we want to be involved in decision-making because we get the urgency of these issues.”