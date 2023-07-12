fbpixel
See Paramore Honor Beyoncé With ‘I Miss You’ Cover at Houston Show

Hayley Williams serves up an a cappella rendition of the 4 single during visit to Beyoncé’s hometown
Paramore’s North American tour landed in Houston Wednesday, and with the band being on Beyoncé’s home turf, Hayley Williams served up a cover of the singer’s “I Miss You.”

The abbreviated, a cappella version of the Frank Ocean-cowritten 4 single at the Toyota Center segued neatly into a rendition of Williams’ solo song “Crystal Clear.”

Since launching their North American tour, Paramore have sprinkled truncated cover songs into their set, most notably at the 2023 Bonnaroo festival, where the band melded both Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (during “Rose-Colored Boy”) and Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” (during “Hard Times”) into their regularly scheduled programming. (Williams also appeared onstage with Foo Fighters for “My Hero.”)

Williams also whipped out a snippet of Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” at an Atlanta gig the day after that legendary singer died.

Paramore’s North American tour concludes on August 2nd in Minneapolis.

