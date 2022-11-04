Paramore Map Out 2023 North American Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Opening for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour won’t be Paramore fans’ only opportunity to see the band live next year: The recently reunited group has announced an extensive North American tour for 2023.

The 25-date arena trek kicks off May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concludes Aug. 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the band making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and more. Paramore will also headline at Atlantic City’s Adjacent Festival, plus whatever other festival gigs Hayley Williams and company might pick up along the way.

Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu are among the artists that will join Paramore at select stops. Registration for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform is open now through Nov. 7 ahead of a Nov. 10 presale, with tickets available to the general public the following day.

After reuniting for their first tour in six years this past summer, Paramore will next release their much-anticipated new album, This Is Why, on Feb. 10, 2023. The following month, Paramore will serve as a special guest on the opening night of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, on Mar. 18.

Paramore Tour Dates

May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival

May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Jun 4 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jun 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Jun 7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jun 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena

Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

July 6 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

July 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

July 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

July 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

July 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

July 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

July 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug. 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center