Paramore Map Out 2023 North American Tour
Opening for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour won’t be Paramore fans’ only opportunity to see the band live next year: The recently reunited group has announced an extensive North American tour for 2023.
The 25-date arena trek kicks off May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concludes Aug. 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the band making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and more. Paramore will also headline at Atlantic City’s Adjacent Festival, plus whatever other festival gigs Hayley Williams and company might pick up along the way.
Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu are among the artists that will join Paramore at select stops. Registration for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform is open now through Nov. 7 ahead of a Nov. 10 presale, with tickets available to the general public the following day.
After reuniting for their first tour in six years this past summer, Paramore will next release their much-anticipated new album, This Is Why, on Feb. 10, 2023. The following month, Paramore will serve as a special guest on the opening night of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, on Mar. 18.
Paramore Tour Dates
May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival
May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Jun 4 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Jun 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Jun 7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jun 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena
Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
July 6 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
July 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
July 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
July 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
July 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
July 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
July 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
July 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
