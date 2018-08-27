Pantera Drummer Vinnie Paul’s Cause of Death Revealed

A coroner’s report into the death of Vinnie Paul has determined that the Pantera drummer died of a heart condition. Paul was found dead in his Las Vegas home June 22nd at the age of 54.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Paul suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition which restricts the heart’s ability to pump blood, as well as severe coronary artery disease, Las Vegas’ KTNV reported.

“Vincent Paul Abbott died from natural causes, specifically, dilated cardiomyopathy,” a rep for the musician said in a statement. “Severe coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition to the cause of death according to the official report submitted by the Clark County Coroner’s office. We ask that you please continue to respect the privacy of the family and friends of Vinnie Paul. No further statement will be issued.”

Authorities previously said that Paul’s death “did not appear suspicious” and that he was “medically deceased” when police arrived at his Las Vegas home, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. While it was initially reported that the drummer suffered a massive heart attack, a Clark County spokesperson said the cause of death was “still pending.”

Paul, born Vincent Abbott, was the brother of Pantera guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, who was shot and killed by a deranged fan during a Damageplan concert in December 2004. A private funeral for Paul took place June 30th in his native Texas, where he was buried (in a Kiss coffin) alongside his late brother and mother.

In the days following Paul’s death, the heavy metal community paid tribute to the Pantera and Damageplan co-founder.

“Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away,” Pantera informed fans of the drummer’s death. “Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time.”

At the time of his death, Paul played drums in the metal supergroup Hellyeah, featuring members of Mudvayne and Nothingface.

“Just so broken hearted and in shock. I’m struggling to write this but we want to thank you all for your kind words and support in this tragic time,” Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell wrote on the band’s Facebook. “We don’t have much info to give you other then Vinnie is now with [“Dimebag”] and they are together in a better place.”

Eleven Seven Music – the label that released Hellyeah’s last three albums, most recently 2016’s Unden!able – also commented on Paul’s death. “Vinnie Paul Abbott wasn’t just a drummer, he was an iconic fixture in the metal and hard rock community, a pioneer, and an absolute legend. He was a self taught drummer who went on to win many awards for his impeccable skills throughout his career,” the label said in a statement.

“A founding member of Pantera, DamagePlan and his current band Hellyeah, Vinnie was a vital force for bands and millions of fans worldwide. Whether fans were turning their volume to 11 or headbanging their hearts out at live shows, Vinnie was an inspiration… Today, the world not only lost a legend, but also a genuine human being who lived to put a smile on the faces of everyone he met. May he be reunited with his brother as we all strive to continue his legacy.”

“Can’t believe it. R.I.P to our brother Vinnie Paul,” Anthrax tweeted, while Paul Stanley of KISS – whose former member Peter Criss was one of Paul’s biggest influences – wrote, “So sad to hear of the death of Vinnie Paul. Loved when Pantera did shows with us and in later years Vinnie was always front and center at all KISS shows. RIP and condolences to his family.”