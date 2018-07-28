Rolling Stone

Panorama Festival Cancels Friday Lineup Due to Severe Weather Warning

Randall’s Island evacuated after forecast calls for flash flooding, lightning and high wind gusts; the Weeknd, Migos and Dua Lipa among sets nixed

People wait for transportation from the Panorama festival on Randall's Island.Panorama Music Festival, Day 1, Randall's Island, New York, USA - 27 Jul 2018

A severe weather warning forced Panorama Festival organizers to evacuate New York's Randall's Island and cancel its Friday lineup. 

Joe Papeo/REX/Shutterstock

A severe weather warning forced Panorama Festival organizers to evacuate New York’s Randall’s Island and cancel its Friday lineup.

“We are evacuating the island due to severe weather,” organizers tweeted late Friday afternoon. “Please exit the way you entered. Ferries and shuttles are running and the pedestrian bridge is open. Panorama has been cancelled for today and we will see you tomorrow.”

Friday night’s schedule included performances by Dua Lipa, Migos, Father John Misty, the War on Drugs, Jhene Aiko and headliner the Weeknd. It’s unclear whether those acts will instead be added to the Saturday and Sunday slates.

The festival has not announced refund information for fans that purchased Friday-only tickets or pro-rate information for all-weekend ticket holders.

The New York area was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. EST, the National Weather Service warned (via WPIX), with wind gusts approaching 65 miles per hour. Lightning and flash flooding were also in the forecast for Manhattan.

Barring more severe weather, Janet Jackson, the Killers, St. Vincent, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, SZA, the xx and dozens more artists are scheduled to play Panorama over the next two days.

Panorama isn’t the first music festival to fall victim to temperamental New York summer weather: In 2016, Governors Ball canceled their Sunday festivities at Randall’s Island – including sets by Kanye West, Death Cab for Cutie and Bat for Lashes – “due to severe weather and a high likelihood of lightning in the area.”

