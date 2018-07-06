Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie Comes Out as Pansexual

Panic! At the Disco‘s Brendon Urie has come out as pansexual in a new interview with Paper Magazine. The singer also opened up about longstanding fan rumors about his sexuality and the #MeToo movement.

Urie addressed his own sexuality during a discussion about letters from fans who have thanked him for helping them embrace their bisexuality. These letters were prompted by his band’s 2013 single “Girls/Girls/Boys,” which was inspired by a threesome he had as a teenager.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person,” he stated. “Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

When asked to confirm, Urie continued: “I guess this is me coming out as pansexual.”

Urie also discussed fan rumors and fanfiction about his relationship with former bandmate Ryan Ross, which he denies. He noted that he would perform “stage gay” during early tours, kissing Ross on the neck or mouth during concerts. The singer also apologizes for using the term “barsexual” in the past to describe his tendency to kiss friends when drunk.

Panic! At the Disco’s Pray for the Wicked is currently sitting at Number One on the Billboard 200. It is the second P!ATD album in a row to debut at the top of the charts. Last week, Urie announced a partnership with GLSEN to help launch GSA (Gender & Sexuality/Gay-Straight Alliance) clubs in schools across the United States. He pledged $1 million through his Highest Hopes Foundation.