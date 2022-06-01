Panic! At the Disco Reflect on Fame and Vegas Roots on New Song ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

Panic! At the Disco have returned with a new song, “Viva Las Vengeance,” the title-track from their upcoming seventh studio album, out Aug. 19 via Fueled b Ramen/DCD2 Records.

“Viva Las Vengeance” — which arrives with a music video directed by Brendan Walter — is a stomping blast of power-pop with frontman Brendon Urie bellowing against a background of lush, Queen-esque harmonies. “I don’t want to be anonymous, but I don’t want to be you,” he quips, “In a city full of promises, nothing rings true/Shut-up and go to bed, she said/Viva las vengeance!”

Viva Las Vengeance marks Panic! At the Disco’s first album in four years, following 2018’s Pray for the Wicked. Urie recorded the LP in Los Angeles, cutting the entire album live to tape and working with his friends/production partners, Jake Sinclaire and Mike Viola.

In a statement, Urie said, “Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Panic! At the Disco has also announced a world tour in support of Viva Las Vengeance. The North American legs will kick off Sept. 8 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and wrap on Oct. 25 at the Chase Center in San Francisco (a run of European shows will follow in early 2023). During the tour, Panic! At the Disco will receive support from Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers, Beach Bunny, and Little Image on select dates.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale on June 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will also be available through various pre-sales. Full information is available on Panic! At the Disco’s website.

Viva Las Vengeance Track List

1. “Viva Las Vengeance”

2. “Middle of a Breakup”

3. “Don’t Let The Light Go Out”

4. “Local God”

5. “Star Spangled Banger”

6. “God Killed Rock And Roll”

7. “Say It Louder”

8. “Sugar Soaker”

9. “Something About Maggie”

10. “Sad Clown”

11. “All By Yourself”

12. “Do It To Death”

Panic! At the Disco Tour Dates

September 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 1 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 2 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 4 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 7 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 9 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center (with Marina and Little Image)

October 11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Marina and Little Image)

October 19 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)