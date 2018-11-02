Hear Panic at the Disco’s Theatrical Take on ‘The Greatest Showman’ Song

Panic at the Disco add a rock edge to their reworked version of “The Greatest Show,” a song from the Oscar-nominated soundtrack of film musical The Greatest Showman. The band’s frontman and lone official member, Brendon Urie, stays faithful to the original’s theatrical arrangement of brass fanfare and densely layered harmony vocals. But he beefs up the rhythm section with a booming drum sound and ends the track with a Queen-styled guitar solo.

Urie said in a statement that he was excited to “add a little of [his] own theatrics” to the song. “I admire Benj and Justin’s work and applaud the groundbreaking soundtrack they created for The Greatest Showman,” he added.

The Panic at the Disco version appears on The Greatest Showman Reimagined, an album of retooled material from the film, out November 16th. The LP also includes Pink’s “A Million Dreams,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Never Enough” (due out November 9th) and appearances from Sara Bareilles, Zac Brown Band and Ty Dolla $ign, among others.

Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott teamed for a new take on “This Is Me,” which earned a nomination for Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards. Kesha previously recorded a solo cover version of the track.