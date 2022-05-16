 Panic! at the Disco Seemingly Tease New Music Via Cryptic Website - Rolling Stone
Panic! at the Disco Appear to Plot Grand Return Via Cryptic Sleep Calculator Website

Shutupandgotobed.com hints at a new release as early as June 1

US singer Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs during Rock in Rio festival, Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 03, 2019. - The week-long Rock in Rio festival started September 27, with international stars as headliners, over 700,000 spectators and social actions including the preservation of the Amazon. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)US singer Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs during Rock in Rio festival, Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 03, 2019. - The week-long Rock in Rio festival started September 27, with international stars as headliners, over 700,000 spectators and social actions including the preservation of the Amazon. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs during Rock in Rio festival, Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 03

Mauro Pimental/AFP/Getty Images

Panic! at the Disco fans are putting their investigative skills to good use as they work to crack the code of ShutUpAndGoToBed.com, a cryptic website that popped up over the weekend appearing to tease an upcoming release from the Brendon Urie-fronted band.

The site functions as a sleep calculator, gathering information about age demographics and bedtimes to access a personalized wake up time — but all of the countless combinations result in the same suggested time to rise: 6!01.

Fans speculate that the unconventionally written time might be pointing toward a new Panic! at the Disco release as early as June 1. Every now and then, the website swaps out the time for L!LV, which could correspond to 5:55 or Viva! Las Vegas, linking back to Urie’s hometown.

An audio snippet on the site also features the frontman singing “shut up and go to bed” after prompting users to set a reminder, saying: “Don’t forget to set your alarm, so you know when to wake up.”

If a new Panic! at the Disco era does prove to be imminent, it would mark the band’s first official release in four years, following 2018’s Pray for the Wicked. The website appears to tease possible song lyrics that just might point towards the tone of the incoming album cycle: “Nothing’s really real, no one really feels.”

