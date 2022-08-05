Panic! At the Disco Reflect on Their Rise on New Song ‘Local God’

Panic! At the Disco have released a new song titled “Local God.” The single will appear on the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance, which arrives Aug. 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records.

On the track, Brendon Urie appears to reflect on the band’s beginnings and their rise to fame.

“We signed a record deal at 17/Hated by every local band,” he sings. “They say we never paid our dues/But what does that mean when money never changes hands?/It’s 2021 and I’m Almost Famous/You never really cared about that.”

In the chorus, he contrasts the idea of fame with being locally adored, contemplating the meaning of success and how it depends on perspective: “Local God/You’ll live forever as a local God/It’s even better than the thing you’re not.”

The song fits the theme of the upcoming LP. “Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album, and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest,” Urie said of the album in a statement.

“Local God” follows previously released LP songs “Middle of a Breakup” and the title track. Viva Las Vengeance is Panic! at the Disco’s seventh studio album and first since 2018’s Pray for the Wicked. Urie recorded the LP in Los Angeles, cutting it live to tape and working with his friends/production partners, Jake Sinclaire and Mike Viola.

Panic! at the Disco will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. They also are participating in the summer concert series for Today on NBC on Aug. 19 before heading on a world tour. The North American leg will kick off Sept. 8 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and wraps on Oct. 25 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with a run of European shows to follow in early 2023.