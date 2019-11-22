 Panic! at the Disco Shares 'Into the Unknown' From 'Frozen 2' - Rolling Stone
Panic! at the Disco Shares ‘Into the Unknown’ From ‘Frozen 2’

Disney animated sequel is in theaters now

Frozen 2, the sequel to the smash-hit Disney film from 2013, is in theaters now. To coincide with its release date, Panic! at the Disco have shared their full version of “Into the Unknown,” sung by Elsa (Idina Menzel) in the film, along with a music video featuring Panic! frontman Brendon Urie.

In addition to the band’s “Into the Unknown” cover, the full Frozen 2 soundtrack features two other renditions of the film’s original tunes sung by high-profile pop artists. Kacey Musgraves sings the track “All Is Found,” while Weezer takes on “Lost in the Woods.” All the original songs were written by Oscar-winning Frozen songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and all three covers appear over the film’s end credits.

Panic! at the Disco made headlines this week for some non-Frozen-related news: Their song “High Hopes” was the soundtrack to the meme-able “Mayor Pete dance,” which presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg debuted at a recent rally.

