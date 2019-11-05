Hear Panic! at the Disco’s ‘Frozen 2’ Song ‘Into the Unknown’

Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie has found his inner Elsa on “Into the Unknown,” a track from upcoming Disney sequel Frozen 2. The song appears in the film as performed by Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, and this new version is part of the movie’s soundtrack.

The soundtrack will be released November 15th, shortly before the film hits theaters on November 22nd, and features seven new original songs from the film’s cast, as well as three end-credit renditions from Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At the Disco and Weezer. The soundtrack will also include tracks from Frozen 2‘s original score by Christophe Beck.

The three musical artists on the soundtrack each reimagined one of the original tracks from the film. While Panic! at the Disco took on “Into the Unknown,” Musgraves recorded her own version of “All is Found” and Weezer recorded “Lost in the Woods.” All the original songs were written by Oscar-winning Frozen songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2 follows 2013’s Frozen, the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The cast includes Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Evan Rachel Wood, all of whom appear on the soundtrack.